DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – For the past year, the Central Bucks school board meetings have been a venue for heated public debate which has resulted in national media attention.

The ongoing public dramas continued Tuesday night as some members of the public accused the board majority of being bullies, and others called for the resignation of school board member Karen Smith.

While the public comments were not aimed at any items appearing on the board meeting agenda, most stemmed from a special April 20 meeting where Michael Rinaldi, a lawyer with the firm Duane Morris LLP, presented the findings of an investigation initiated by allegations that the district cultivated an environment hostile to LGBTQ students.

The board hired the firm last year to conduct the investigation following a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union.

At the April meeting, it was reported that the investigation found no evidence of widespread bullying against LGBTQ students, and the board voted to release the 100-page report to the public.

New Britain Borough resident Stephen Albert said the board was wrong to release the report because it provided details that revealed the identities of students and violated human resource policies.

"School board members agreed that they hadn't read the report, admitted that they didn't know what was in it, but voted 6-3 to release the report," Albert said. "A teacher's name was revealed four minutes into the presentation, and at that point, the superintendent was obligated to bring things to a stop."

Albert reminded the board that a sign outside of the school states bullying, harassing, and intimidating are prohibited on school property.

"I'm requesting that board member James Pepper be censured and then suspended from the board for his vile bullying in this room on April 20th of board member Karen Smith," Albert said.

"Pepper was in clear violation of board policy, yet the board president offered not a word of reprimand," Albert continued. "The superintendent sat there with his head down, not to be involved. We had a master class on how not to respond to bullying."

During the April 20 meeting, Pepper called Smith a psychopath during a heated exchange.

Doylestown Township Rick Haring said bullying has become a part of board meetings.

"The board majority has made it clear that they don't believe bullying is a systemic issue in our district," Haring said. "To say whether something is an issue, you have to understand what it is, and I'm not convinced that this board does."

"If these board members behave this way in public, I can't even imagine how you guys are treating each other behind closed doors," Haring added.

"I know we have major differences in this community, and we have major differences on this board, but you can't possibly speak to the effects of bullying in our schools when you don't even recognize it right here in this very room when you are the bullies," Haring continued. "We are missing a level of civility where we're having constructive conversations to make decisions that help support teaching and learning in this district."

Doylestown resident Anne Ferguson said she first brought up the rude behavior of some board members in December, but that nothing has since changed.

"Mr. Pepper was verbally abusive toward Miss Smith, and it seems that it would have been appropriate for someone to step in and say something," Ferguson said.

"When the taxpayer funded courtroom drama of April 20th, the majority board members voted to release Mr. Rinaldi's report to the public," she said. "Every educator knows the first rule of student confidentiality is not to talk about students at all, in any way."

"The board majority doesn't understand or doesn't care about one of the cornerstones of education, which is confidentiality," Ferguson went on. "But let's be honest, you were motivated by your political activism and your smear campaign."

But then others in the community blamed Smith for contacting the ACLU, which resulted in the need for the investigation.

Buckingham Township Shannon Harris said Tuesday would mark the fourth time she called for Smith's resignation.

"The LGBTQ students were used as pawns in your political agenda, and you can never again be trusted to serve as our school board director," Harris said.

"I was shocked at all the lies in your most recent op-ed by in Bucks County Herald where you said, 'Regrettably, our district's reputation has been damaged because of politically motivated school board members,'" Harris commented.

"How hypocritical that you aren't referring to yourself," she said of Smith. "You sent a letter to the federal government, which is currently run by your political party, to report and accuse our administration against discrimination against LGBTQ students without evidence."

"You perpetuated the lies that the board and the policies are anti-LGBTQ and that the challengers (of the library book challenge policy) were only targeting LGBTQ books, which is not true," Harris continued. "It is your actions and the actions of other leftists that set these wheels in motion. You chose to bring this on our school district, and you dare blame the board?"

"Duane Morris is a global professional law firm, and the presentation they gave was factually correct, professional, and nonpartisan," Harris said. "You attacked the firm because they gave evidence, including your letter that was sent secretly without board knowledge to the federal government."

"For all these reasons you need to resign," Harris concluded. "You're toxic to this board. Nobody can trust you anymore, and I don't even know how this board can even work with you."

Plumstead Township Steve Smith called Smith a divisive thorn in the side of the district.

"Not only has she not taken action to protect our students, but she has also purposefully withheld information for some unknown agenda," Smith said.

"She is at the very least costing these taxpayers $1 million," he said. "At worst, she has put students' lives in jeopardy."

"I urge you, Karen Smith, to do the right thing — resign your position on this school board and allow somebody without a hidden agenda to serve the students of this board," he said. "I would like us all to just get back to education and stop all this political back-and-forth."

Prior to the meeting being adjourned, Smith responded to the public accusations.

"The Duane Morris report proceeded to further traumatize our LGBTQ students and one of our teachers, and made several very inaccurate assumptions about myself," Smith said.

"I did try multiple times within the district to protect students from discriminatory actions and to protect the district from an eventual legal action, but the board continued with their actions," she said.

"My attempts to do this are documented in emails and in comments and meetings," Smith continued. "I then moved up the chain of command, and sent an email to the Department of Education. There's no evidence my email resulted in an investigation."

"The ACLU and the Education Law Center had already been investigating the district for several weeks at the time my email was sent," she explained. "Mr. Rinaldi showed none of this in his presentation. I was never interviewed by Duane Morris, yet Mr. Rinaldi generally tried to characterize my actions as a reaction to losing votes."

Smith added that the district did not need to go down the path it chose, which she said has now cost the taxpayers about $1 million.

"After receiving the ACLU complaint, the district could have taken the steps suggested by the ACLU to improve the environment for LGBTQ and all students," she added. "I voted against hiring a vastly overpriced firm with an anti-LGBTQ history because all we needed to do was follow the steps outlined by the ACLU."

The actions for which we are being investigated can be fully attributed to the board majority. In closing, I'll repeat that my actions were to fulfill my responsibility as an elected official to pursue all avenues to protect students.”