LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Manor Township Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the 1975 murder of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in Manor Township, Lancaster County.
The announcement was made Monday morning saying homicide charges were filed against David Sinopoli, 68, Faulkner Drive, Lancaster, regarding Biechler’s murder.
Sinopoli was arrested at his home on July 17. He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison without bail.
“Lindy Sue Beichler was 19 when her life was brutally taken away from her 46 years ago in the sanctity of her own home,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “This arrest marks the beginning of the criminal process in Lancaster County’s oldest cold case homicide and we hope that it brings some sense of relief to the victim’s loved ones and to community members who for the last 46 years had no answers.”
Biechler, 19, was found dead in her Manor Township apartment on December 5, 1975; she was stabbed multiple times at her Kloss Drive home after returning from the grocery store in the early evening hours, police report.
Her aunt and uncle discovered her body and called police, a release from officials reports.
Investigators found blood on the outside of the front door as well as the wall on the entrance way and several patches of blood on the carpet of Beichler’s home.
The report continues to say there were signs of a struggle inside the apartment.
Authorities say Biechler was found on her back with a knife sticking out of her neck. She had multiple stab wounds and the manner of death as homicide. Biechler had sustained 19 stab wounds to her neck, chest, upper abdomen, and back, police say.
In 1997, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence from the crime scene for DNA analysis. As a result, a male DNA profile was obtained from the right-side area of Biechler’s underwear and was determined to contain semen. In 2000, this DNA profile was submitted to CODIS, a nationwide database.
In December 2020, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office requested that Parabon proceed with further genetic genealogy analysis. On February 11, 2022, investigators surreptitiously obtained DNA from Sinopoli from a coffee cup he used and threw into a trash can before traveling at the Philadelphia International Airport, the media report says.
Authories report Sinopoli’s coffee cup and DNA identified in the semen on Biechler’s underwear had a match statistic around 10 trillion. Detectives then consulted with a blood spatter expert to determine if any blood left behind on Biechler’s clothing would be consistent with having been left behind by the suspect. The expert identified two blood spots on the exposed part of the victim’s pantyhose which were also sent to DNA Labs. In June 2022, the blood drops were determined to be consistent with the DNA profile obtained from Biechler’s underwear.