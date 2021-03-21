TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Mayank Amin is known as Dr. Mack to those in his community, and "Superman" at a vaccine clinic at North Penn High School.
He says he wears the cape to keep people's spirits up.
"When they see someone dressed in a Superman costume, they know everything's going to be alright. At the end of the day, we're all going to make it through this," said Amin.
He also does it to represent the millions of healthcare workers and volunteers out fighting the virus one injection at a time.
"A lot of these folks may or may not have the vaccine, and they're not volunteering here today because they're going to get the vaccine by volunteering, but more so because they love their community," said Amin.
Call it "COVID kryptonite." The clinic at North Penn High School vaccinated 3,000 people with Pfizer and Moderna doses Sunday, with the help of 250 volunteers. The goal is to get as many people in phase 1A up, up and away from COVID-19 as possible.
"We wanted to make sure no one was left out. And whether it's that 95-year-old grandmother who doesn't have any family left or someone who doesn't have access to the internet, we're going to make sure every single person is accounted for," said Amin.