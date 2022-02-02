PHILADELPHIA – A man convicted of using people's identities and credit cards in order to live in a series of apartments and buy goods, including a luxury vehicle, has been sentenced.
Deslouis Edouard, 28, formerly of Philadelphia, was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay approximately $515,000 restitution for his conviction of aggravated identity fraud and related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
In October 2021, Edouard pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated identity fraud and six counts of related fraud charges in connection with an extensive identity fraud scheme during which he was essentially living his day-to-day life based on fraud during a period of at least four years, the DOJ said.
Edouard lived in a series of apartments he rented in victims’ names and obtained electric, cable, and other services in his victims’ names, according to the news release. He then failed to pay the bills and moved from apartment to apartment, the DOJ said.
He controlled the identity and credit information of more than 450 people and used that information to obtain credit cards and purchase goods including Apple products, gift cards, numerous other electronic devices, as well as a luxury vehicle, authorities said.
He caused over $515,000 in losses to numerous victims, according to the news release.
Edouard engaged in much of this fraud activity in the Lehigh Valley, living in apartment complexes in the area and shopping in numerous retail establishments with false identification, often with his picture and others’ identity information on the cards, the DOJ said.
He also possessed document-making equipment in his residence, which he could use to make false identifications with the numerous identities he had at his disposal, according to the news release. He frequently hijacked his victims’ accounts with wireless service providers, such as AT&T, and became an authorized user on those accounts with one of his false identities, authorities said.
At the time of his arrest in Florida, Edouard was caught driving a vehicle that he had purchased in Allentown for over $30,000 using the false personal identification information of one of his victims, the DOJ said.
At the time of the purchase, Edouard presented a fake driver’s license with his victim’s identity information (including his birth date, address, and driver’s license number) paired with his own photograph, authorities said.