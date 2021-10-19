A murder-suicide is sending shockwaves through Pottstown in Montgomery County, and a director with one support organization is speaking out.
"A lot of times, the situation doesn't happen until it's too late," said Kyle Ostrowski, director of housing for the Women's Center of Montgomery County. "Even though we are out there when it comes to prevention, we are there to help out everybody …"
As the tragedy in Pottstown joins three other similar incidents in our viewing area, including one in Northampton County, it begs the question, "Are domestic violence cases on the rise right now?"
"Yes and no," Ostrowski said. "The thing is, when it comes to domestic violence situations we don't hear a lot about a lot of things until the domestic violence situation takes place."
According to Ostrowski, there are multiple resources available in both Montgomery and Berks counties.
"In Montgomery County, there's many different resources," he said. "One of them is contacting Mobile Crisis around Montgomery County. We have the Laurel House that is always available as well as the Women's Center of Montgomery County and Berks County calls Service Access and Management, Safe Berks of Berks County."
Police say 42-year-old Edward Thornton shot and killed his wife Carla Forde inside their Chestnut Street home in Pottstown. Their bodies were discovered after a neighbor called 911 Monday morning.
Police say Thornton had a history of domestic violence, and it's that history local support groups want to get ahead of.
"We help them out in the courts when it comes to (Protection from Abuse Orders)," Ostrowski said. "We connect them to resources whether it be actively fleeing from domestic violence situations, unmet needs when it comes to making sure they can stay in their households."
To get domestic violence-related help and support:
Montgomery County:
Women's Center of Montgomery County: 1-800-773-2424
Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Support: 1-855-634-HOPE (4673)
Laurel House: 1‑800‑642‑3150 or text HOPE to 85511
Berks County:
Berks County Service Access and Management: 610-236-0530
Safe Berks: 844-789-SAFE or text SAFE BERKS to 20121