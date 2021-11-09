NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A donation drive in Montgomery County is aiming to help veterans experiencing homelessness.
Jeanne Sorg, the Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds, is holding a donation drive this holiday season to benefit the Veteran’s Multi-Service Center, which helps veterans experiencing homelessness access services and benefits.
The donation drive will run through the end of December, and items can be dropped off at the Recorder of Deeds office at One Montgomery Plaza in Norristown, according to a news release from the director of communications and outreach for the Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds.
The Veteran’s Multi-Service Center’s “wish list” this holiday season includes personal hygiene items, socks, shirts, hats, gloves, and scarves. The Center is also requesting laundry detergent pods for the homeless veterans who come into the Center to use the laundry facilities, so veterans do not need to purchase detergent.
“We know these are trying times, and many people are searching for ways to give back to their community this holiday season. These veterans have given so much to our country,” said Sorg. “And while my office tries to reach every Montgomery County veteran to thank them for their service, this donation drive is our way of saying thank you to those we haven’t reached yet.”
If you or someone you know is a veteran who needs help or is experiencing homelessness, you can contact the Veterans Multi-Service Center at 610-384-8387 or by e-mail at CMDInfo@VMCenter.org.
The Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds office is located at One Montgomery Plaza in Norristown and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. To learn more about the Veterans’ Discount ID program people can visit the Montgomery County website, or call the office at 610-278-3289.