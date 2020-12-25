TINICUM TWP., Pa. - A big step.
We first met Snowy in October. We learned the struggle the 10-month-old goat with a neurological disorder had just trying to walk. Trying to just survive, and have a good time.
His home, Gratitude Gate Farm, was also trying to survive. Owner Jess Huff and her more than 50 animals, a mix of animals with special needs and those that would otherwise be put down, were being forced off the 22-acre property she leased in Tinicum Township, Bucks County.
So Huff took to social media. She has nearly 19,000 Instagram followers, and in just three months $100,000 was raised to help buy a 40-acre property near Quakertown.
"I wouldn't be here without the help of so many people from the community and around the world," Huff said.
Her Instagram posts highlight the hope each one of her animals brings, as does her own personality, which has touched the hearts of thousands during an especially tough year.
"We have so many incredible stories of survival that I really feel, in this trying time people are going through, that they are able to connect with a need we have here," Huff said.
The story isn't finished. Huff's new home comes with a mountain of bills, from redoing faulty wiring that caused two fires before she moved in, to food. She'll go through 1,000 pounds of hay in a week.
The farm is 100% funded through donations.
"Constant work. Always things that need to be done to make sure safety of animals in our care come first," Huff said.
This isn't a rescue, it's a sanctuary that, especially during a pandemic and high unemployment, gives new meaning to the phrase picture of gratitude.
"When I think about what it says about humanity, when you focus on a common goal," Huff said. "Put politics and anger aside and come together for the common good."