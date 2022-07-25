COLMAR, Pa. – The good news keeps coming for Dorman Products, but today’s economic climate makes reporting outstanding results more difficult.
The Montgomery County-based supplier to the automotive aftermarket reported second quarter 2022 net sales of $417.4 million, up 34% compared to net sales of $310.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.
On the plus side, the record results reflect a continuation of favorable underlying industry dynamics, increased new product penetration, the addition of Dayton Parts, and price increases. However, on the negative side, Dorman had to offset rising supply chain costs, wage pressures and commodity inflation, just like most American companies.
In a statement reporting its quarterly results, Dorman said that during the quarter, the company continued to experience broad-based cost pressures due to global supply chain constraints as well as commodity and wage rate inflation. Dorman continues to implement cost-savings initiatives and price increases to offset the inflationary cost pressures experienced during the quarter. Their efforts increased gross profit dollars but resulted in a lower gross margin percentage.
Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s president and chief executive officer, stated, “I am pleased to report we had another strong quarter, and would like to thank all our contributors for their tireless efforts in driving our continued success. Our performance in the quarter was driven by record net sales, as we saw double-digit organic sales growth year over year, and 4% sequential total net sales growth compared to the first quarter of 2022. Demand for our products remained strong throughout the quarter with solid orders across all of our customer channels.”
Net sales growth, excluding Dayton Parts, which was acquired in August 2021, was 13% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit was $141.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, or 33.9% of net sales, compared to $110.1 million, or 35.5% of net sales for the same quarter last year. The addition of Dayton Parts had a 110 basis points dilutive impact on adjusted gross margin in the second quarter.
Mr. Olsen explained Dorman’s continuing sales growth. “As innovation remains one of our key strategic growth pillars,” he said,” we are committed to bringing new and innovative solutions to the aftermarket that solve customer problems. We believe that our pipeline of new products is as robust as it has ever been.”
In the second quarter, Dorman launched numerous new OE FIX™ products, which included an aluminum engine oil filter housing, multiple aftermarket exclusive flexible stainless-steel braided fuel lines, and upgraded turbo charger accessories for millions of vehicles. The company claims these OE FIX products are re-engineered to increase reliability and improve the repair experience.
According to Olsen, the company also launched high-quality suspension products that included light- and medium-duty leaf springs, leveraging an expanded product portfolio from the acquisition of Dayton Parts last year. Additionally, Dorman has completed the transition of the legacy Dorman heavy-duty products into the Dayton Parts distribution network, which it expects to continue to drive sales synergies.
Operating results
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased as a percentage of net sales. SG&A was $92.1 million, or 22.1% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $69.5 million, or 22.4% of net sales, for the same quarter last year.
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $37.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $31.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was impacted by an additional $1.5 million of net interest expense primarily from borrowings under the revolving credit facility used to complete the acquisition of Dayton Parts.
Dorman repurchased 67,700 shares of its common stock for $6.5 million at an average share price of $96.38 during the quarter ended June 25, 2022. The Company had $129.5 million remaining under its prior share repurchase authorization.
Looking forward
“While the demand environment remained strong throughout the quarter,” Olsen stated,” we still face a challenging macroeconomic environment given the dynamics of inflation, rising interest rates, tight labor conditions and global supply chain disruptions. While these headwinds continue to challenge our business, we believe we are well positioned to continue to successfully navigate through these uncertain times. This quarter, rising interest rates were a particular challenge as they affected the cost of our customer accounts receivable factoring programs and borrowings under our revolving credit facility.”
Mr. Olsen further stated, “Despite the macroeconomic challenges, we have a very resilient business model with the majority of our business focused on the repair category that consists primarily of replacement parts, which tends to be less cyclical as these are parts necessary for a vehicle to operate properly. We are also fortunate to possess deep relationships with our global suppliers and logistics partners, a flexible business model, and a strong product portfolio.”
2022 Guidance
The company said it is adjusting its full-year 2022 guidance, which includes the impact of the Dayton Parts acquisition but excludes any potential impacts from future acquisitions or further possible government-mandated shutdowns or supply chain disruptions. Also, the Company’s guidance does not include any share repurchases that may take place in the remainder of 2022.
Net sales for the year continue to be projected in the range of $1.6 billion to 1.640 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) have been reduced from a range of $4.94 to $5.14 to a range of $4.50 to $4.70, a growth rate of 9% to 14%
Mr. Olsen explained, “We believe that customer demand will continue to be strong through the balance of the year allowing us to grow our net sales in line with our prior expectations. However, we also now expect the impact of significantly higher interest rates on our customer accounts receivable factoring programs, and to a lesser extent, borrowings under our revolving credit facility to increase through the remainder of the year, which is the primary reason why we are lowering our EPS guidance. To offset these cost pressures, we expect to execute further price increases and supply chain cost savings actions to protect operating profit dollars on a go forward basis.”