COLMAR, Pa. – By most measurements, the good times continue for Dorman Products, the automotive aftermarket manufacturer headquartered in Colmar, Pa. Although net sales in the first quarter of 2021 were down sequentially from 2020’s fourth quarter, they were up compared to the first quarter of 2020. The strong sales performance in the quarter was all organic and driven by robust consumer demand.
Wall Street, however, was disappointed as Dorman stock closed down 11.07% at the end of the day Monday.
Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) grew a robust 58% in the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020. Also, the company said it further strengthened its balance sheet and generated ample liquidity to provide a solid foundation for growth.
Kevin Olsen, Dorman Products’ President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our net sales performance was driven by robust demand, as we saw consistent order strength throughout the quarter. While we saw modest growth with ‘Do-It-For-Me’ focused customers, we saw particular strength with ‘Do-It-Yourself’ focused customers, consistent with trends across the automotive aftermarket.”
Olsen continued, “Bringing new and innovative solutions to the automotive aftermarket remains a strategic priority for Dorman. Examples of some of the innovative solutions we recently launched during the first quarter include pre-pressed axles, blind spot detection modules, and cruise control distance sensors.”
First Quarter Financial Results
Dorman reported first quarter 2021 net sales of $288.0 million, up 12% compared to net sales of $257.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit was $104.5 million in the quarter, or 36.3% of net sales, compared to $84.8 million, or 32.9% of net sales for the same quarter last year. The company said gross margin expansion was driven by increased efficiencies as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its end-to-end supply chain processes. These benefits were partially offset by increased freight costs due to global transportation and logistics constraints.
Additionally, Dorman drove increased operational efficiencies, which were partially offset by increased wage and benefit inflation.
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $32.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $22.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $33.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
Said Olsen, “Our diversified supply chain and broad supplier network remain critical to delivering for our customers as pressures on the global supply network continue to cause logistical issues, including higher freight and material inflation costs.
“Despite those pressures, our focus on driving productivity across our operations continued to bear fruit, as we achieved significant year-over-year efficiency improvements, resulting in gross margin growth for the quarter. We intend to continue to build on the strength of our new product development, including by capitalizing on the increased adoption of complex electronics in today’s vehicles, a key area of our innovation efforts this year.”
2021 Guidance
Dorman expects fiscal 2021 net sales between $1.191 billion and $1.224 billion, representing growth between 9%-12% over 2020 net sales. The company also expects 2021 diluted EPS between $4.32 and $4.52, an increase of 31% to 37% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted EPS between $4.40 and $4.60, reflecting an increase of 28% to 33% year-over-year.
“While the environment remains very fluid,” Olsen stated, “we are issuing full-year guidance today, which reflects our expectations for our performance given our results year to date, visibility into the remainder of the year, and the expectation that automotive aftermarket industry dynamics will continue to improve as we move through 2021.
“We anticipate the cost pressures from global transportation and logistics constraints and other inflationary pressures to continue, and our guidance includes plans to mitigate the impact of these items.”
The company’s guidance does not include the impact of potential future acquisitions or related financings or potential impacts from any further possible government-mandated shutdowns, as well as any potential impact from supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Share Repurchases
Dorman repurchased 36,000 shares of its common stock for $3.8 million at an average share price of $104.53 during the quarter ended March 27, 2021. The Company has $203.4 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.
About Dorman Products
For over 100 years, the Montgomery County company has released tens of thousands of automotive replacement products. Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.