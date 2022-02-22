COLMAR, Pa. – If you want to understand the effect that inflation can have on an otherwise successful business, look no further than Dorman Products, a leading supplier to the automotive aftermarket, with its headquarters in Montgomery County.
This morning, the company reported record net sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. That’s good. Earnings likewise were up compared to comparable periods the previous year. That’s good, too. However, although gross profit dollars increased, the gross profit margin decreased, which means that Dorman converted less of each dollar of sales into profit.
What happened, according to Dorman, is that during the quarter and over the course of the year, the company continued to experience broad-based inflationary cost impacts due to global transportation and logistics constraints as well as material commodity and wage rate pressures.
Dorman says it implemented cost-saving initiatives and price increases to offset the inflationary cost increases experienced during the year that maintained gross profit dollars but resulted in a lower gross margin percentage. So, although the company exceeded revenue estimates, Dorman slightly missed earnings estimates, but its stock ended the day up 2.3% on what was a down day on Wall Street.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
By almost every measurement Dorman had a good year. The company reported quarterly net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $398.2 million, up 32% compared to net sales of $301.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Dorman says strong net sales performance in the quarter reflected robust customer demand across all the company’s customer channels and was underpinned by a full quarter impact of recently acquired Dayton Parts.
Year-over-year net sales growth, excluding Dayton Parts, was 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit was $131.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 33.0% of net sales, compared to $111.4 million, or 37.0% of net sales for the same quarter last year.
Dorman kept selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses under control. They were $86.3 million, or 21.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $65.5 million, or 21.7% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $36.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Fiscal 2021
Net sales for the year were $1.345.2 billion, up 23% compared to net sales of $1.092.7 billion in fiscal 2020. Year-over-year net sales growth, excluding Dayton Parts, was 16% compared to fiscal 2020. Net income for fiscal 2021 was $131.5 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, compared to $106.9 million, or $3.30 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusted net income in fiscal 2021 was $148.4 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, compared to $111.6 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, for the prior year.
President’s Observations
Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We recorded record-high net sales and adjusted diluted EPS during the fourth quarter, driven by robust customer demand across all our channels, as the underlying aftermarket industry fundamentals remain strong, combined with execution against our strategic priorities. I am very pleased that our business was able to meet our full-year guidance for both the top and bottom lines despite the challenging headwinds we faced in the second half of 2021 from inflation, tight labor conditions, and global supply chain disruptions.
“We also maintained our commitment to bringing new and innovative solutions to the aftermarket, as evidenced by a 24% increase in new products launched during 2021. We are also very pleased with our ability to train over 50,000 automotive repair technicians in 2021 as part of our initiatives to raise product awareness and strengthen the Dorman brand. Additionally, the integration of Dayton Parts is on schedule and their fourth quarter financial results exceeded our expectations.”
2022 Guidance
Dorman expects full-year 2022 net sales from $1.600 billion to $1.640 billion, representing growth of 19% - 22% over 2021 net sales. The company also expects 2022 diluted EPS of $4.94 to $5.14, reflecting an increase of 20% - 25% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.35 to $5.55, reflecting an increase of 15% - 20% year-over-year.
The company’s fiscal year ends on the last Saturday of the calendar year. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, this results in a 53-week period. For the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, the company had a 52-week period. The impact of the extra week on 2022 guidance is projected to contribute 1% to net sales growth and $0.05 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS and is included in 2022 guidance.
Olsen continued, “Our 2022 guidance reflects our belief that the aftermarket industry dynamics will remain strong throughout the year. Despite that strength, we also anticipate continued inflationary cost pressures from global transportation and logistics constraints, labor availability, and higher commodity and wage rate costs.
“To offset those pressures, we expect to execute further pricing and cost improvement actions, if necessary, to protect gross margin dollars. Finally, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and we are well-positioned to continue to execute on our strategic priorities.”
About Dorman Products
In over 100 years of existence, Dorman Products (NASDAQ” DORM) has released over 118,000 automotive replacement products. Dorman is a global organization covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.