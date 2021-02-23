HATFIELD TWP., Pa. – By nearly every measurement, 2020 was a record year for Dorman Products.
For the first time in company history, Dorman, the automotive aftermarket manufacturer headquartered in Montgomery County, surpassed $1 billion in annual sales. The fourth quarter was equally robust, as the company recorded record quarterly net sales, gross profit and earnings per share (EPS).
Dorman also strengthened its balance sheet and more than doubled its cash position at the end of 2020 compared to 2019.
Wall Street was happy, and the stock closed up over 10% at the end of trading Monday.
The driver of these results has been the stay-at-home impact of COVID-19. Tinkering with the family car, like many other hobby activities, has benefitted from the need to find something to do to occupy the hours formerly spent commuting to work.
Putting the year in perspective, Kevin Olsen, Dorman Products’ president and CEO, said in a statement: “We delivered record-high net sales and EPS during the fourth quarter, underscored by robust demand across all channels. To meet this strong volume, we continued to drive productivity improvements across our business and flexed our supply chain, which has been critical in light of global logistics challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We believe our financial position remains healthy and strong, and the actions we took this year, including adjusting our cost structure and investment spending, combined with our strong performance generated $152 million of operating cash flow in 2020, up 59% year-over-year.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
The Company reported fourth quarter 2020 net sales of $301.2 million, up 26% compared to net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. Dorman reports record sales performance in the quarter was primarily organic and driven by strong customer demand, as evidenced by a 24% increase in Heavy Duty net sales quarter over quarter. The company also saw a strong acceleration of new product launches.
Gross profit was $111.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 37.0% of net sales, compared to 32.7% of net sales for the same quarter last year, driven by improved efficiencies, as well as lower provisions for excess and obsolete inventory as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its end-to-end supply chain processes. These benefits were partially offset by increased freight costs due to global transportation and logistics constraints related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $65.5 million, or 21.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 23.5% of net sales in the same quarter last year. Dorman drove increased operational cost savings in the quarter from productivity improvements at its Portland, Tennessee facility, which were partly offset by higher incentive compensation and employee stock purchase plan expenses.
Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $36.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Fiscal 2020 net sales were $1.0927 billion, up 10% from fiscal 2019.
Net income for fiscal 2020 was $106.9 million, or $3.30 per diluted share, compared to $83.8 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusted net income in fiscal 2020 was $111.6 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for the prior year.
2021 Guidance
Dorman stated that the COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and continues to evolve, and it is difficult to determine the full impact that the pandemic will have on overall demand and Dorman’s operations. Therefore, the company declined to provide guidance for the 2021 fiscal year.
Olsen commented: “We are very pleased with our performance in 2020, however, the environment remains extremely fluid given the number of uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including new strains of the virus, freight and logistical challenges and the pace of vaccinations.
“However, we feel well-positioned for 2021. We will continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and we feel confident that this will result in continued strong organic growth and, combined with pursuing strategic acquisitions, will lead to long term shareholder value.”
About Dorman Products
Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 replacement parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.