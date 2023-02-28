COLMAR, Pa. – Dorman Products, the Montgomery County-based supplier to the automotive aftermarket, continues to rack up record sales increases. Adjusted earnings for fiscal 2022 also reached a record high, though 4th quarter earnings were down from a year ago. The company’s stock price was able to remain nearly flat in the face of a 200-point drop in the Dow Tuesday.

The company said the increase in vehicle miles driven and the average age of vehicles, especially in the 8-to-13 year-old sweet spot for aftermarket parts, are tailwinds for its business. The shortage of new vehicles is also underpinning the aftermarket industry.

The company reported fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $501.3 million, up 25.9% compared to net sales of $398.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, aided in part by an extra week in the 2022 fourth quarter. Dorman said the sales results reflect a continuation of favorable underlying industry dynamics across all customer channels, successful new product development and penetration, the acquisition of SuperATV (aftermarket parts for All Terrain Vehicles), and price increases to offset inflationary costs.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement, “In 2022, we delivered record net sales and adjusted earnings per share, having successfully managed through the unprecedented challenges of global supply chain disruptions, continued COVID-related closures experienced by many of our global suppliers, several quarters of extraordinary inflationary pressures, and the rise in interest rates.”

He continued, “We also successfully completed the acquisition of SuperATV which performed in line with our expectations in the fourth quarter. We continue to be encouraged by the strength in the underlying markets we serve and the strong fundamentals across the vehicle aftermarket.”

Fourth quarter financial highlights

Dorman reported gross profit was $157.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or 31.5% of net sales compared to $131.4 million, or 33.0% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin was 32.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 1 compared to 34.6% in the same quarter of last year. The company said the decline in gross margin was primarily due to continued broad-based inflationary cost pressures, partially offset by the favorable gross margin percentage impact of the addition of SuperATV.

Adjusted selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses were $113.4 million, or 22.6% of net sales, in the fourth quarter up from $82.3 million, or 20.7% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. The increases in adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were partly due to the addition of SuperATV which has higher SG&A costs than the rest of the company’s business.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, down from $34.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. The company estimates that the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $2.5 million in net income, or $0.08 per diluted share. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $31.8 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $42.1 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. A $9.2 million interest expense from the term loan used in the acquisition of SuperATV contributed to the pinch on earnings.

Financial Results Fiscal 2022

Olsen pointed out, “In 2022, we continued to focus on enhancing our supply chain and operations. Our new distribution center in Whiteland, Indiana began shipping products in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continues to ramp up to full capacity, supporting our growth plans. The roll out of state-of-the-art automation technology in our existing warehouses is also going well, and we anticipate realizing productivity savings, greater flexibility, and an enhanced customer experience from these investments. Finally, we are making progress on a strategic initiative to further diversify our supply chain geographically.”

Net sales for the year were $1.7337 billion, up 28.9% compared to net sales of $1.3452 billion in fiscal 2021. Year-over-year net sales growth, excluding the impact of acquisitions, was 13.8% compared to fiscal 2021. Net income for fiscal 2022 was $121.5 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, compared to $131.5 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusted net income in fiscal 2022 was $150.1 million, or $4.76 per diluted share, compared to $148.4 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, for the prior year.

2023 Guidance

“We have been seeing an easing of global supply chain constraints and reductions in ocean freight and commodity costs that we expect will drive significant sequential quarterly margin expansion in the back half of 2023,” Olsen commented. “Demand remains robust for our products driven by strong macro fundamentals across the vehicle aftermarket.”

Dorman anticipates first quarter adjusted gross margin percentage and adjusted SG&A dollars will be in line sequentially with fourth quarter 2022. However, operating margins and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be significantly lower than the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by seasonally lower sales levels.

For the 2023 fiscal year the company expects sales to be between $1.95 billion and $2.0 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS should be between $5.15 and $5.35, a growth rate of 8.2% to 12.4% above 2022.

Olsen finished, “Finally, as we reduce lead times and safety stocks as a result of improvements in global supply chains, combined with the impact of lower material and freight costs, we anticipate inventory values to meaningfully decline throughout 2023. While our overall capital allocation strategy over the long term will not change, based on current conditions we plan in the short term to utilize excess cash from lower inventory requirements to reduce our debt.

About Dorman Products

For over 100 years, Dorman Products (NASDAQ” DORM) has released over 118,000 replacement products. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a global organization covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.