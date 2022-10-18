POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown.
It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets.
"It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean, it woke up the whole neighborhood, and everybody is pretty frantic and stuff about it."
He said he was asleep inside his home when he heard 10 gunshots in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets.
"I came outside, I saw one guy laying right under next to my car," said the neighbor. "He basically died right next to my car."
Investigators said officers found a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male dead.
The district attorney's office said investigators found 10 fired cartridge casings, a projectile and a handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene.
John Santos says he was just finishing up work nearby. He didn't hear the gunshots, but was shocked at how close it went down.
"You hear about shootings once in a while, but nothing only a block away where people were killed," said Santos, who does marketing and sales at Magic Sleeper Warehouse. "I could have easily been driving right by it."
"I was like, that's too close to home for me," said Robert Eschbach, who lives nearby.
Eschbach said he dialed 911. He said his neighbor was over at the time.
"He was on his way out the door, and all that went down," Eschbach said.
"I mean, I've been living here for like two months," said the neighbor who did not want to be identified. "Nothing really goes on around here, so it's like, it's pretty surprising to see it."
"Around 11 or 11:30, I was woken up by about six gunshots," said neighbor Sekema Gentles. "My son was running around the room frantic. I said, 'Get down, lay down.'"
He went outside, and found the two victims just minutes after it happened.
"I saw blood on the ground," Gentles said.
Gentles immediately called police, who arrived within five minutes and taped off the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing, but the community is in shock that this happened and to two people so young.
"It's a shame that it's come to this. It's hard to believe that families have to worry about this," Santos said.
The victims' names have not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police or the Montgomery County detectives.