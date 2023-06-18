BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - A shooting was reported in the parking lot in the 100 block of East City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

Police located a 5-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot and a 31-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. It does not appear that their injuries are life threatening.

According to Lower Merion detectives, the shooting occurred during a custody exchange and the male responsible for the shooting is in custody.

Police are asking any witnesses to the event to call 610-645-6228.