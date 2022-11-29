DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County doctor will spend time in state prison for unlawfully prescribing opioid medications to his patients.

Dr. Richard Kondan, 59, was sentenced Monday to 2-6 years in prison and 200 hours of community service, said the county district attorney's office.

In March, Kondan entered a no contest plea to a felony count of unlawful prescription of a controlled substance by a practitioner.

Kondan didn't follow accepted treatment practices when prescribing highly addictive opioids, and he didn't keep accurate medical records, investigators say.

He often increased dosages of oxycodone without medical reason, allowed refills without examinations and sometimes prescribed dangerous combinations of oxycodone and other prescriptions, the DA said.

Some of these practices were used on patients for as long as 16 years, authorities say.

The state attorney general's office and county detectives investigated the case.