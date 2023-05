DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County borough held what it claims to be the oldest Memorial Day parade in the country Monday.

The annual Doylestown parade has been held for more than 150 years.

It began with a flag-raising ceremony at War Memorial Field at Central Bucks West High School.

It then weaved through the borough before ending at Doylestown Cemetery.

There, the parade wrapped up with a memorial service and a wreath laying.