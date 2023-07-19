DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Doylestown Hospital is celebrating a century of caring for the community, thanks to a group of women who wouldn't take no for an answer known as the Village Improvement Association.

"An organization that was founded by some very concerned women," said VIA president Helen Hammes.

We met Hammes at the VIA headquarters and former home of one of the founding members Sara James. Walking in is like taking a trip back in time. A good setting for this story, especially when you consider the founding members didn't have the right to vote. But they did have a long list of to do's to make life better, starting with tamping down dusty streets, trash collection, and tackling infant mortality rates.

"We have an idea of Victorian women just sit around sipping tea, but these women really were agitating for a change in their community," said Joy Nash, VIA member.

Nash is the author of the play "Voices," which focuses on the founding members and their decision to take their community endeavors to the next level.

"By 1923 we bought a house on Oakland and Pine, eight beds, and opened our first hospital, and our VIA members for the most part actually did the work," said Hammes. "They did the cooking, they had a sewing committee, so they sewed all the gowns in the clinics."

Today, Doylestown Health is a 247-bed, state-of-the-art facility ranked eighth in the state and 122nd in the country for care.

And while the VIA isn't cooking or taking care of patients, it's still just as involved.

"And that same tradition of ladies governing our hospital, they make up 51% of our boards, and it follows suit in our leadership suite, half of our leaders are women," said Laura Wortman, Doylestown VP of advancement.

VIA continues to share its history throughout the year with tours and events.

The Play Visions runs July 20 to July 23 at the Phillips' Mill Community Association.