DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A Bucks County hospital is getting a major financial boost to help rebuild a hospital preschool and day care.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has awarded $2 million to Doylestown Hospital to fund construction of a new Children's Village Care Center. It's one of 16 community development projects getting money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The 42,000-square-foot facility will have rooms for infants through kindergarteners, a library, a playground and an outdoor learning space.
Children's Village is a fully licensed and nationally accredited early childhood education center on the campus of Doylestown Hospital. The original building was badly damaged after a tornado touched down in Doylestown in August 2020.