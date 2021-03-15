DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Doylestown Borough Council Monday night authorized the advertisement an ordinance that, if approved, would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia for personal use. The vote was 8-1.
The ordinance states "that any person committing a non-violent offense of personal possession or personal use of a small amount of marijuana paraphernalia be issued a non-traffic summary citation." Currently, such an offense is a misdemeanor.
The proposed law is not designed "to promote or condone the possession or use of marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia." Instead, the ordinance wants to "establish a mechanism to process the minor, non-violent offenses of personal possession or personal use of a small amount of marijuana and personal possession of marijuana paraphernalia" in Doylestown.
A "small amount" is defined as 30 grams or less of marijuana, or 8 grams or less of hashish. "Paraphernalia" includes objects used to aid the introduction or ingestion of marijuana into the body. "Personal use" means introducing marijuana into someone's body, which includes smoking, inhaling, exhaling, vaporizing or burning any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or another device which contains marijuana.
The bill proposes penalties of $25 for possessing the "small amount" of marijuana for first, second and third violations. Any violations above three within a five-year period will be subject to federal and Pennsylvania law. In addition to the fine, anyone issued the citation will be responsible to pay for expenses related to the offense, such as the cost of the drug test.
"We're not state legislators, and this is a job for the state legislature," said Councilman Joseph Flood, who cast the lone "no" vote.
Prior to the vote, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said state and federal law "trump any ordinance passed by a municipality." He also noted police, as a mater of practice, could deprioritize pursuing arrests and prosecution of the drug without decriminalizing the substance through an ordinance. Weintraub also stressed that decriminalization would hurt the county's treatment programs. Finally, he offered a personal thought.
"I am tired of losing kids to DUI crashes," he said. "Decriminalization is not the pathway to treatment."
Diane Rosati, executive director of the Bucks County and Alcohol Commission, also addressed council prior to the vote.
"My hope is you will take a look at the unintended ramifications," Rosati told council. Decriminalizing the drug will lead to "an increase of use, and I know this is not your goal."
"Marijuana is a gateway drug," Rosati added. "Some people might think that statement is controversial, but that is the data."
Councilwoman Elnora West said she supported the ordinance because she did not want people to acquire a criminal record for having a modest amount of marijuana.
Monday night's action means an advertisement for the ordinance will be made to the public. A vote on approving the decriminalization will take place at a future meeting.