DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Can you put a price tag on safe drinking water?

Many of our local governments will have to answer that question this fall, when new limits are put on the "forever chemicals" that have been found in many water systems.

Its containment that won't come cheap.

"There's been very little with this kind of cost implication we've had to deal with," said Doylestown Borough Manager John Davis.

That cost for a new water treatment system, for Doylestown Borough, could be as high as 10 million dollars.

Davis says their water budget is less than 2 million per year.

"So it gives you some idea of the scope," Davis said.

It stems from PFAS and PFOAS the forever chemicals found in drinking water throughout the state and linked to health issues, including cancer.

Pennsylvania's current recommendation is 70 parts per trillion. However max contamination levels of 14 for PFAS and 18 for PFOAS are expected this fall.

In June the EPA said the only safe number is 0.

Doylestown Borough's 5 wells for its 2 thousand customers, average 13.

A study is underway to figure out the best move forward.

"Get some information out there to the public and really start pushing to the residents so they understand what the issues are and understand exactly what is happening with this water," Davis said.

Last fall the DEP found one municipal drinking well for Emmaus, Lehigh county with 111 parts per trillion another 436 parts per trillion of PFAS.

The borough manager says the higher one is offline, but the second isn't without it. He says the borough could run dry if any of the other wells leak or if the fire department uses water for a fire.

Emmaus too is in midst of a study for a mitigation system. They expected to have one in late next year, but that too will cost millions.

"American rescue plan dollars are available for infrastructure modifications," said Abe Amoros of the Pennsylvania Municipal League.

But he says those federal dollars won't fit the entire bill as state dollars will be needed too.

"We are hoping whoever is Governor will place this at the top of his list," he added.

Davis wants to be atop that federal and state list and have new his new system in place next year, but admits water rates will have to rise.

"We see this as an issue for the entire nation," he said.

Adding once more, cities realize, the money coming will get tight.