DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to figure out who was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in Doylestown Township, at the intersection of Wells and Lower State roads, police say.

The striking car was described as a white Toyota Rav4 or something similar.

Anyone witnesses or who has information should call police at 215-348-4201.