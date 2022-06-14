DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - For more than a decade, Michael Riotto of Doylestown has had the displeasure of living with multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that didn't give him the best odds. But he beat them, and now he's upping the ante.
"Everybody gets sick at some point in their lives unfortunately, and health care needs to be equal and fair to everyone, and right now, it's not," he says.
Michael and nearly 60 other patients are in Washington, DC, as part of the "We the Patients" Fly-in, a cause led by an organization called Patients Rising Now. The goal is to tell officials that the need for health care is universal and something needs to change.
"Patients are a true voting bloc, and we are here on Capitol Hill, we're talking about bipartisan patient access issues," said Terry Wilcox, the Executive Director for the organization.
Perhaps just as bad as having a condition like multiple myeloma is the cost of keeping it in check.
"There are people's co-pays out there that are over $2,000 a month," says Riotto. "And how do you choose? How do you choose between your mortgage or your medicine? It's just so unfair."
And medical conditions aren't just about the physical and financial burden. Michael says what's equally important - and what often gets overlooked - is the toll they can take on your emotions.
"I have to say one of the things that's missed in all of health care is your mental health. Dealing with a chronic disease every single day of your life, it's difficult sometimes," Michael said.
Michael and the other patients will begin speaking with officials about new legislation on Wednesday.