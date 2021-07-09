DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jorge Herrera-Salmoran drowned while going for a swim in the Delaware River.
Jorge reportedly died one day before his 33rd birthday, and two days before he and his wife were expecting the delivery of their first baby.
Jorge's friend, Larry Peseski, created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his family during this difficult time. In one day, more than $21K were raised, sources close to the family stated.
To view the GoFundMe, please visit their GoFundMe webpage.