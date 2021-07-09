jorge-herrera-memorial-fund

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jorge Herrera-Salmoran drowned while going for a swim in the Delaware River.

Jorge reportedly died one day before his 33rd birthday, and two days before he and his wife were expecting the delivery of their first baby.

Jorge's friend, Larry Peseski, created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his family during this difficult time. In one day, more than $21K were raised, sources close to the family stated.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit their GoFundMe webpage.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.