WARMINSTER, Pa. – A Doylestown Borough veteran has been identified as an unclaimed decedent who died in 2015.

The Bucks County coroner's office said Army Pfc. Richard Brooks served during the World War II era.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said her office invites the public to attend an "Unattended Veterans Service" at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, on March 30 at 2 p.m.

"Our office is working diligently to have the county's unclaimed properly laid to rest," Buck said. "We are proud to see that those who served our country are honored and given a special sendoff."

During the ceremony, veterans' names are read, and the Pennsylvania Military Funeral Honors team presents the flag on the behalf of them. A rifle salute and live Taps are provided.

After the ceremony, each veteran is placed in their own niche in the columbarium, which will be engraved with "Proudly Served."