NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Doylestown woman faces vehicular homicide charges for her role in the 2022 Cheltenham crash that killed a 77-year-old Philadelphia woman.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of 32-year-old Kaitlyn Dilemmo on Friday.

Dilemmo was involved in the June 6, 2022, crash at Cheltenham Avenue and North Fifth Street that left the Philadelphia woman, Jacqueline Kovach, entrapped in her car in critical condition. Kovach died from her injuries on Aug. 18, 2022.

According to a Cheltenham Police investigation, Dilemmo was driving very fast on eastbound Cheltenham Avenue as she approached a red light. Instead of stopping, Dilemmo moved into the left-turn lane and crossed over a raised concrete median and into the westbound lane, then continued driving eastbound in the westbound lane for 90 feet, police said.

Dilemmo’s vehicle then struck Kovach’s vehicle in the front driver’s side. Due to the speed of Dilemmo's car, Kovach's car was pushed backwards and spun into the eastbound lanes of travel before coming to rest in the westbound lanes of Cheltenham Avenue, police said.

Dilemmo — who was ejected from her car during the crash — tested positive for fentanyl in a urine test and possessed 11 total "baggies," according to the district attorney's office. Of these, seven baggies also contained fentanyl and four were empty but believed to have previously contained fentanyl.

Dilemmo faces charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and other related offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, before Magisterial District Judge Emmitt Madden, according to the district attorney's office.