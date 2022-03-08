DOYLESTONW, Pa. | Doylestown’s Makers off Main announced it will hold a fundraiser on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to support the people (and pets) of Ukraine.
Makers off Main, located at 38 E. State et in Doylestown, sells products made by 90 local craftspeople who are within 60 minutes of Doylestown.
Proprietors Kaitlin and Wendy say they will donate a portion of the sales to benefit the Ukrainian families. Funds collected will be sent to organizations providing civilian aid in Ukraine including '1 Dog at a Time UK' a nonprofit that is helping Ukrainian refugees and their pets who have emigrated to Romania.
In addition, many of the craftspeople are also donating a portion of their sales as well as products to be auctioned off or sold, officials say.
Among the items are dog-themed magnets (Wood Crafted Designs), Ukrainian themed charcuterie boxes (Board Housewife), handcrafted leather card case (theLeathercraftsman). Proceeds from a sunflower-themed kids craft will also be donated.