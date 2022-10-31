Hours before the Phillies take the field, production teams take the field, making sure you can see every pitch, every catch, and every celebration.

"Make sure we can get every single angle as clearly and decisively as possible," said Mike Davies, the Senior VP of Field and Technical Operations for FoxSports.

He tells us his production team will be using 64 cameras, 89 microphones, and 2 miles of fiber optic cable to make sure you don't miss a play or a roar from the best crowd in baseball.

"The audio is one of the top we've had as far as crowd response, these guys are into it," Davies said.

The cameras also make sure the umpires don't miss a play either. Those cameras angles are also used to make the official reviews of any questionable calls.

"Our super slow motion is often the most decisive replay that can make or break a game," Davies said.