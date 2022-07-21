NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The draft of Montgomery County’s Pandemic Recovery Plan was presented to the commissioners at their Thursday morning meeting. The effects of the plan will not be known for years, but its architects can be credited now for preparing a very thorough proposal.
Tom Bonner, the county’s director of assets and infrastructure, began his presentation of the draft plan by listing the priorities for the $161 million provided to the county by the American Recovery Act. He noted that it was a 10-month, community engagement process employing town halls, surveys, and community conversations.
“The money is intended to directly support communities hit hardest by the pandemic and which are historically underserved,” Bonner said. Funded projects should be transformative or take advantage of the one-time large-scale nature of funding. Projects should respond directly to impacts of the pandemic, he said, or issues that were made more severe by the pandemic. Also, Bonner noted, projects should “invest in areas of high need like affordable housing, behavioral health, child- care, emergency response or digital access.”
The planning process is now in the one-month draft review phase consisting of applicant meetings and public comment. The final recovery plan will be presented to the commissioners for approval at the August 18 meeting.
110 approved projects
Of the 426 projects submitted, Bonner said, 110 have been approved. The three largest areas of spending are $34.2 million for government services and infrastructure, $32.4 million for housing, and $28.0 million for community services and facilities.
The money directed toward housing will support construction of new units, short-term emergency housing, preservation and investment in existing stock and a transformative housing opportunities fund. The community services and facilities funding will be used for constructing and improving centers housing multiple providers in impacted communities.
Among the smaller allocations, Bonner noted, the $18.1 million for behavioral health will be used for the creation of a behavioral health crisis response center serving residents experiencing mental health crises, school-based behavioral health services staffing, and community-based programs and services. Also, $14.4 million is allocated for workforce development to prepare education programs, small business support, tuition assistance initiatives, and job marketing and preparedness mentoring.
Additional allocations are $11.3 million for public health and safety, $9.6 million for child care, $8.4 million for food security, $5.1 million for non-profit and community support, and $5.6 million for public utilities and infrastructure.
Organizations with budgets under $1 million, Bonner said, will receive 30% of the funding for 33 projects.
Additional town halls are scheduled into August and all stakeholders can review the draft plan and submit comments up to August 5 at www.MontcoPa.org/Recovery Office, Bonner pointed out. The Recovery Office and county management will review all feedback and make adjustments as necessary for approval at the August commissioners meeting.
Citizen Review Panels
Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence asked Bonner if he could talk a little bit more about the citizen review panels. “The community review panel, for scoring, was an integral part of the process,” Bonner replied, “it was explicitly designed to be exterior to the group and provide objective feedback. In working through the community engagement process we established multiple contacts across the county and tapped into existing partners that many county offices have worked with before.
“The scoring system we designed necessitated at least 30 reviewers and we received 80 expressions of interest for those spots. After projects came in and were reviewed by the Recovery Office, we forwarded them to the reviewers, who looked at a minimum of 148 projects each to make sure that the entire entity was reviewed with at least 10 reviews per project. Those people represented various ethnic and demographic parts of the community as well as lived experiences, like homelessness.”
Help Wanted
Earlier, Valerie Arkoosh, commission chair, announced the availability of the new 988 telephone number which connects callers directly to the national suicide prevention hotline. Text or chat will also connect people to the hotline. Callers can also connect with the veterans’ crisis line when they us 988 and it is available 24/7, Arkoosh said.
“Next," Arkoosh said, "I would like to take a moment to encourage people to take a job in public service, specifically working here in Montgomery County.”
She announced that the county is now offering a sign-on bonus for certain positions to help recruit for critical roles with high vacancy rates. The amount of the sign-on bonus will be equal to 10% of the annual salary before taxes, Arkoosh noted, and will be paid once the employee completes the 90-day introductory period.
Current roles eligible for a sign-on bonus include daytime custodians, roads and bridges laborers, county and courthouse security officers, correctional officers, 911 telecommunicators, assistant district attorneys, office of youth protective services case workers, public health nurses, office of senior services protective case workers, attorneys with the public defenders’ office, deputy sheriffs, and youth center counselors and youth center advocates. Interested employees can go to www.montcopa.org/bonus to apply.
Also, the commissioners awarded a major contract in the amount of $2,606,776 to Richard E. Pierson Construction Company Incorporated, Pilesgrove, N.J., for the replacement of county bridge #6.