NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County wants to spend its $161.4 million in federal pandemic recovery funds on projects that serve and benefit the most people, officials told listeners at a hearing Wednesday to get public comment on the plan.
In fact, continued funding for the 110 projects selected will depend on performance metrics that show how many people a project serves and the impact it has, county Recovery Officer Tom Bonner told the more than 215 participants in an afternoon Zoom hearing and 58 in an evening session.
Getting public reaction to the county's draft funding recommendations was the final step in a months-long community engagement process before the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the draft plan Aug. 18.
Though getting public feedback is not required in disbursing the funds, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Barbara O'Malley said, "We wanted to be transparent," and make sure there's "accountability to the criteria we established."
The feedback could help officials "make adjustments, where appropriate," Bonner said, and "identify future funding opportunities, where the public may want us to move forward."
There will be additional live town hall presentations in early August. Online comments also can be submitted until Aug. 5 on the county Recovery Office website.
The county now is meeting with applicants who have been conditionally approved.
"It's been a very successful process," O'Malley said.
The county Recovery Office said it received 426 project submissions totaling $1.3 billion in funding requests, and 157 idea submissions.
The choices in the county's draft funding recommendations, released Tuesday, were made based on "maximum impact across multiple projects," Bonner said. "The overwhelming majority of projects represents groups."
"I think what you're seeing here is a matter of data that we've pulled together," he said. The next three years will determine much more accurately who it's impacting
Thirty-three projects, or about 30% of the total, are organizations with annual budgets of less than $1 million.
Federal guidelines require that all of the funds be released for by the end of 2024 and used by the end of 2026.
One participant in the hearing questioned some uses of the funds.
Dominick Giuffrida, who runs Green Lane Opportunities, questioned the plan spending $8.1 million to give premium pay for essential county workers.
"You're giving premium pay when people have lost their jobs, and they're out in the streets," Giuffrida said. "What does the district attorney's office possibly need money for from pandemic recovery? This is an outrage to me."
Bonner responded that federal guidelines for using the money explicitly identify premium pay for government workers performing essential work during the pandemic. Only 15.5% of the funds are going back into county functions, he said.
The plan also would spend $32.4 million on affordable housing, including supporting construction of 325 new affordable housing units for low- and moderate-income renters and homeowners.
Giuffrida said he has started a petition asking for some of the choices to be reconsidered.
Another participant, Laura Smith, said she wished the county library in Norristown would have gotten funding. O'Malley said the county, which owns the building, is looking at ways to fund it.
The county's presentation at the hearing said the use that generated the most ideas was for child care workforce transformation services. However, there were no projects to address the problem, officials said.
The county now is looking to bring parties together to come up with something for which $500,000 in funding was allocated.
The plan also allocated $4 million in direct operational support for child care centers across the county through a program that will be coordinated by the county's Recovery and Early Learning Resource Center offices.
Also, $3.3 million is to implement a novel in-home child care program supporting off-hours workers, and $1.8 million is spread across mentorship and domestic violence support projects.
In all, according to the presentation, $37.6 million will be spent on projects addressing the general public, $31.7 million for programs reaching people with low income, and $24.1 million reaching children and youth.
About $20 million will be spent on programs affecting Norristown and $14 million Pottstown, the presentation showed.
The county Recovery Office was allocated $2 million to help it complete the projects in the available time frame.
After the commissioners' approval in August, the office will begin reaching out to people to make sure they can take advantage of the selected programs.
Also, projects that weren't funded will be directed to state and federal grants, as well as county help.
"A plan is never going to make everyone happy," North Wales Borough Manager Christine Hart said in the afternoon hearing.