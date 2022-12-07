WEST TRENTON, N.J. - The Delaware River Basin Commission approved a rule Wednesday banning the discharge of wastewater from high volume hydraulic fracturing to water or land in the Delaware River Basin.

The vote was 4-0, with the federal government abstaining, according to a news release from the DRBC.

The DRBC says the resolution approved Wednesday also clarifies the circumstances in which water, including wastewater, may be exported from or imported into the basin.

Fracking is when water and chemicals are used to smash rocks underground and release natural gas.

The Delaware River Basin covers more than 13,000 square miles. It stretches from upstate New York through much of eastern Pennsylvania, and into Delaware and Maryland.

The resolution prohibiting the discharge of wastewater from HVHF to land or water throughout the basin is aimed at controlling future pollution, protecting public health, and preserving the waters of the basin, the DRBC said. The resolution strengthens DRBC policies concerning the exportation and importation of water, including wastewater, into and from the basin and provides greater detail for implementing them, according to the DRBC.

The DRBC says the resolution recognizes the Delaware River Basin’s limited water quantity, susceptibility to drought, and limited capacity to assimilate wastewater.

“The DRBC Commissioners have taken a bold step to protect our Basin’s exceptional water resources,” said Steve Tambini, DRBC Executive Director.

“Adoption of these rules by the Commission is a joint action of four states and the federal government, confirming the significant and vital role our shared water resources play in the lives of more than 13 million people.”

The DRBC says it held five public hearings on the draft rules and received thousands of comments and petitions from a diverse cross-section of the basin’s communities and beyond. The DRBC said its staff and Commission member agencies reviewed and evaluated all comments, along with additional scientific and technical literature and reports.

At a February 25, 2021, meeting, the commission approved a final rule prohibiting the practice of HVHF in the basin. At the same meeting, the commission directed the Executive Director to prepare the rules adopted Wednesday.

“We appreciate the robust public engagement, the input from the DRBC’s state and federal members, and the careful deliberation by the Commissioners throughout this process,” Tambini said.

The nonprofit Delaware Riverkeeper Network said Wednesday the commission could have gone further in its efforts to limit wastewater being put into the basin:

“From what we can tell from the meeting, DRBC did not ban outright the import of wastewater produced by fracking or the export of water from the Watershed for fracking. This is the bright line we need to provide the needed protection our watershed and our communities require. Radioactive and highly toxic fracking wastewater must be kept out of the watershed completely to prevent air emissions and other pollution releases that endanger the water supply of 17 million people and the health of our Delaware River Watershed,” said Tracy Carluccio, Deputy Director, Delaware Riverkeeper Network.