SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say a person is dead and another was injured after a crash Wednesday evening.

A vehicle overturned on Greenhill Road between Aquetong Road and Mechanicsville Road in Solebury Township shortly after 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.

Officers arrived to find a driver and passenger entrapped.

Central Bucks EMS and Midway Fire Company arrived and extricated the passenger, who was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, according to police.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and Greenhill Road will be closed to traffic for the next few hours, police said.

Police say additional information will be released when available.