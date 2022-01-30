LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - An SUV crashed into a frozen pond at a Limerick Township golf course and stayed there for hours before anyone noticed.
It happened early Saturday morning at Raven's Claw Golf Club in Montgomery County.
Officials believe the car crashed into the pond around 5:00 a.m.
It wasn't until around 11:00 a.m. that someone saw it, police report.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene and freed the driver. He was taken to the hospital.
The fire chief says the driver was not very responsive to conversation because hypothermia may have set in.
Officials say the driver came into the course from Penn Road and it appears he got lost.
The driver ended up on a golf cart path and ultimately into the pond.
After the driver was freed, crews used a chainsaw to cut ice around the car and used chains to tow it out of the pond.
Officials are still investigating what exactly led to the crash.