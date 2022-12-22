N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Police in Chester County are looking for information on a shots fired incident on a highway late Tuesday night.

Police responded around 11:15 p.m. to Route 422 at the S. Hanover Street exit in North Coventry Township, just outside of Pottstown, Montgomery County, for a report of shots fired.

A driver told investigators he was driving west on Route 422 from the King of Prussia area when another vehicle started following him, North Coventry police said.

The vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, flashed its high beams at the victim's car twice between King of Prussia and Collegeville, then had its high beams on most of the way until the Sanatoga exit, police said.

The victim exited onto S. Hanover Street, and the Jeep passed the victim's vehicle and fired two shots at it, the victim told police.

No one was hurt, and the gunshots hit the driver side of the victim's vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-323-8360.