POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Cars collided Tuesday in Pottstown around 10:15 p.m.
Police reported that several witnesses described seeing the driver operate the vehicle recklessly around town at a high rate of speed and running stop signs.
The driver then struck an SUV head-on in the opposite lane of travel in the 700 block of Queen Street, police said, pushing the SUV across the street and up onto a sidewalk. The car also struck a pickup truck, pushing it onto the sidewalk.
A woman in the SUV was trapped for a time. She and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital.
When asked about the extent of the woman's injuries, a police officer pointed to the debris field and said, "Look at the damage — that should tell you how bad it was."