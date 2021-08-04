crash accident wreck generic graphic

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Cars collided Tuesday in Pottstown around 10:15 p.m.

Police reported that several witnesses described seeing the driver operate the vehicle recklessly around town at a high rate of speed and running stop signs. 

The driver then struck an SUV head-on in the opposite lane of travel in the 700 block of Queen Street, police said, pushing the SUV across the street and up onto a sidewalk. The car also struck a pickup truck, pushing it onto the sidewalk. 

A woman in the SUV was trapped for a time. She and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital. 

When asked about the extent of the woman's injuries, a police officer pointed to the debris field and said, "Look at the damage — that should tell you how bad it was."

