...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...The Pennsylvania counties of Carbon, Monroe, Northampton,
Lehigh, Berks, Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks.
* WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving line of heavy showers and thunderstorms is
expected to move east across the watch area this afternoon
and evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
expected with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible.
These totals may result in flash flooding of urban and low
lying areas. Additionally, there is potential for some main
stem river flooding due to the excessive runoff.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood