HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from a gas station.

The thefts happened less than two hours apart on Wednesday, said Hilltown Township police.

Around 7:45 a.m., a white flatbed truck stopped at the Wawa at 320 N. Route 313, outside of Dublin, police said.

The driver illegally accessed the control unit and bypassed the pay system to steal 342 gallons of diesel, police said. The truck had an aftermarket fuel tank to store large amounts of fuel.

Then at 9:10 a.m., a white Ford F150 pickup truck used the same pump, bypassed the pay system, and made off with 261 gallons of diesel. The pickup also had an aftermarket fuel tank.

Police believe the trucks and drivers are connected and working together.

The 603 total gallons of stolen fuel is worth just over $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hilltown Township police at 215-453-6000, or email abrannan@hilltownpd.org.