Montgomery County is getting ready for Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
Police will set up at more than three dozen collection points on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., where they'll take back old and unused medication.
Officials say they've safely destroyed more than 100,000 pounds of meds in the 12 years the program has been running.
Here are the sites in Montgomery County:
- Abington Township Police Department, 1166 Old York Rd., Abington
- Cheltenham Police Department, 8230 Old York Rd., Elkins Park
- Collegeville Borough Police Department, 491 E. Main St., Collegeville
- Douglass Township Police Department, 1320 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville
- East Norriton Township Police Department, 2501 Stanbridge St., East Norriton
- Franconia Township Police Department at Franconia Elementary School, 366 Harleysville Pike, Souderton
- Hatboro Police Department, 120 E. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro
- Horsham Township Police Department, 1025 Horsham Rd., Horsham
- Lansdale Borough Police Department, 1 Vine St., Lansdale
- Limerick Township Police Department, 646 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick
- Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department, 1130 N. Bethlehem Pike, Spring House
- Lower Merion Township Police Department, 71 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore
- Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department at the Sanatoga Fire Company, 2222 E. High St., Pottstown
- Lower Providence Township Police Department, 100 Parklane Drive, Eagleville
- Marlborough Township Police Department, 6040 Upper Ridge Road, Green Lane
- Narberth Police Department, 100 Conway St., Narberth
- New Hanover Police Department, 2943 N. Charles St., Gilbertsville
- Norristown Police Department, 235 E. Airy St., Norristown
- Plymouth Township Police Department, 700 Belvoir Rd., Plymouth
- Pottstown Police Department, 100 E. High St., Pottstown
- Rockledge Borough Police Department, 1 Park Ave., Rockledge
- Royersford Borough Police Department, 300 Main St., Royersford
- Souderton Police Department, 31 W. Summit St., Souderton
- Springfield Township Police Department, 1510 Paper Mill Rd., Wyndmoor
- Towamencin Township Police Department, 1090 Troxel Rd., Lansdale
- Upper Dublin Township Police Department, 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington
- Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department, 1 Parkside Place, West Point
- Upper Merion Township Police Department, 175 W. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia
- Upper Perk Police Department, 88 W. 6th St., Pennsburg
- Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Department, 1420 Heather Place, Pottstown
- West Conshohocken Police Department at Borough Hall, 112 Ford St., West Conshohocken
- West Norriton Township Police Department, 1630 W. Marshall St., Norristown
- West Pottsgrove Township Police Department, 980 Grosstown Rd., Stowe
- Whitemarsh Township Police Department, 616 E. Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hills
- Whitpain Township Police Department, 960 Wentz Rd., Blue Bell
- Giant Food Store (Upper Moreland Police), 315 York Rd., Willow Grove
- Redner’s Warehouse Market (Montgomery Township Police), 1200 Welsh Rd., North Wales