L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The owner of a dump truck that was involved in a deadly crash in Montgomery County is in custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Patrick Doran in Virginia.

They say the Maryland man owned the dump truck that killed a pregnant woman in Lower Providence Township last August.

Authorities say Doran bought the dump truck using a fake name, and that it wasn't inspected, registered, or insured.

Doran is facing homicide by vehicle and other charges.

The dump truck driver had already been charged for his role in the accident.