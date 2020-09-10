PHILADELPHIA - The Durst Organization of New York has been selected for a redevelopment project at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, where the 76ers had earlier proposed a new basketball arena.
The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said Durst was the unanimous selection among "four strong proposals" for redevelopment of two sites along the river.
"We came to the conclusion that The Durst Organization offered the best plan to meet the goals and criteria identified through the public engagement process for the Master Plan for the Central Delaware," said Alan Hoffmann, chairman, DRWC's board of directors.
The $2.2-billion Piers at Penn's Landing represents Durst's first development outside of New York.
Over eight years of construction, six high-rise buildings would be built north of a planned park, including 1,800 apartment or condo units, 225 hotel rooms and 94,000 square feet of commercial space.
On the southern site, six shorter towers would include about 550 residential units and 26,500 square feet of commercial space.
"This is a very large-scale project that will have a great impact on the waterfront for years to come," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "I look forward to the continued revitalization of Penn's Landing."
The DRWC said it required every proposal to include a component to increase opportunity and wealth-building in traditionally marginalized communities. It said Durst has committed to creating a partnership with a minority-owned firm for up to 20% of the project.
"The Durst Organization's thoughtful proposal prioritized minority participation and economic impact, without the need for a tax-payer subsidy," Kenney said.
The mayor said he encourages the other respondents to seek opportunities to invest elsewhere in Philadelphia.