TEMPE, Ariz. - As soon as Eagles fans walk in the door at Philly's Sports Grill in Tempe, Arizona, they know they're in friendly territory.

"We're good people, we'll tell you how it is, and we all hate Dallas," said fan Jimmy Wallin, who owns the Philly's Sports Grill.

And who better to run a Philly bar in the southwest then a guy from Philadelphia?

The accent proves he's the real deal.

"Yeah, you don't get rid of the accent. And I'm like, what accent?" Wallin said.

That accent will be heard all over the bar come Super Bowl Sunday.

The bar is home base for all things Eagles, including the Arizona Eagles fan club, and he says this place will be bleeding green.

"It's going to be a really good time," Wallin said.