PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans flocked to South Philadelphia to cheer on their team.

"Feels good, been waiting for this day since last year, home opener is always exciting," said fan Jared Smull, who made the trek from Easton with his mom and a friend.

"About an hour and a half, hour and 40 depending on traffic," he said.

"I would make this drive everyday if I had to," said fan Josh Simons.

They say they've been waiting months to get back into the Linc.

"It's crazy, Reagor coming back, I can't wait," Simons said.

Others echoed that same excitement.

The fact that it's a Monday night is only fueling the fan fire. There was so much excitement going on outside the stadium, which of course carried into the Linc.