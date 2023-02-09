PHOENIX, Ariz. - A lot of stations are up at the convention center in Phoenix, Arizona, giving fans a chance to test out their skills and see how they match up to their NFL idols.
For most Eagles fans in Phoenix, the NFL Experience is part of the Super Bowl experience.
You don't have to be a kid to give it a go, but it helps.
Whether it's kicking, passing, or just trying to put on the pads, it's clear the young kids have the edge.
"It's kind of easy. I just ran that bag over," said one young player.
And when you had enough of the battle on the gridiron you can retire to the locker room and take a picture with your team's QB or hometown hero.