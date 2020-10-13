PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday it would start allowing some fans back to Lincoln Financial field starting with this Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The stadium occupancy will be limited to 7,500 people, which includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media, and fans, according to the team's website.
Ticket sales for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and next Thursday night's game against the New York Giants begin on Wednesday for Season Ticket Members who opted into the 2020 season, according to the website. Tickets will be sold in groups with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same seating pod. Any remaining tickets for the Ravens and Giants games will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale at a later date.
"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field," President Don Smolenski said.
The team said it would have a mask policy. Other safety guidelines include:
• Social distancing
• Seating pods and mobile ticketing
• Contactless parking and gate entry
• Cashless concessions
People can go to the team's website for more details on the new safety protocols.