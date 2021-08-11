PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles fans who plan to attend a game at Lincoln Financial Field this season should be ready to wear a mask.
The team announced Wednesday that all stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask while indoors at the stadium.
Masks will not be required outdoors, but the team said it strongly encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
The new policy is in accordance with an indoor mask mandate that Philadelphia officials announced Wednesday morning. It's set to take effect at midnight.
The Eagles will play their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Thursday. Their first regular-season game at the Linc is scheduled for Sept. 19 against the San Francisco 49ers.
