MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused Monday morning commute issues on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.
The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension between Quakertown/exit 44 and Lansdale/exit 31.
A vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer and ended up wedged into the trailer, state police said in a news release.
The truck driver was not injured.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, police said. He will be cited for careless driving, police said.
The crash closed the southbound lanes for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic was flowing as normal by about 8 a.m.
CLEARED - All delays are now clear from the earlier crash at milepost 40.1 on #paturnpike I-476 southbound. Traffic has returned to normal. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPHL @TotalTrafficABE @KYWRadioTraffic @6abc @FOX29philly @CBSPhilly @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/xlA4XulFEl— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) March 15, 2021