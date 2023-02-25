EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - An building fire at East Coventry Apartments on the 400 block of Crest Lane in East Coventry Twp. happened early this morning.

According to initial reports, a total of 18 apartments have been affected by the fire. Eight of the apartments were destroyed and the remaining eight suffer damages.

The structure is deemed unsafe and occupancy is prohibited.

It is estimated that over 20 people are now homeless.

No injuries have been reported, however the Red Cross was called in to help displaced people.