EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A fire caused heavy damage to a large apartment building in Chester County.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Orchard Ridge Apartments in the 400 block of Crest Lane in East Coventry Township.

No one was hurt, but more than 20 people are without a home tonight.

About 16 apartments were heavily damaged or destroyed. There appeared to be smoke damage throughout the building.

A sign posted on the building says the entire structure is unsafe and cannot be occupied at this time.

69 News spoke with a woman left homeless by the fire.

She said firefighters did an incredible job of containing the blaze to one side of the large building.

"The flames were shooting real high up, " Debbie Berry said. "The wind took it and then all the flames were coming this way, so the firefighters were hitting it in all directions."

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

There's no word yet on what started the fire.