COLMAR, Pa. – Inflation smacked Dorman Products in the first quarter of 2023. Wall Street took note, and Dorman’s stock price was down over 11% at the market’s opening and was approaching its 52-week low. The stock ended the day down 4.4% at $82.81.

Dorman Products, the Montgomery County-based supplier to the automotive aftermarket, continued a trend that started in the last quarter of 2022. That was a banner year for the company, but inflationary effects started to hit hard later in the year.

First quarter 2023 sales increased 16% above sales for 2022’s first quarter. However, profit and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were down. The reason for the decline can be found in the adjusted gross margin for the quarter, which declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in the previous year’s first quarter and in Selling, General and Administrative expenses jumping from 21.5% of net sales to 27.1%.

Dorman sees better days ahead as it projects that sales and earnings will increase in 2023 over 2022.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said the quarter started out slowly as its retail customers sold down inventory. “However, as the quarter progressed, our net sales increased and realigned with customer POS, which we expect to continue throughout 2023," Olsen said.

The CEO also reported the integration of SuperATV is on schedule, and the automation of its warehouses is progressing.

“We made meaningful progress against our initiatives to roll out state-of-the-art automation technology across our warehouses as well as diversifying our supply chain geographically,” Olsen said.

The company reported numerous product launches during the quarter, including two new Dorman® OE FIXTM control arms for certain EVs, a 4WD front differential housing, and a new air suspension upfit kit for millions of trucks and SUVs.

First Quarter Financial Results

The company reported first quarter 2023 net sales of $466.7 million, up 16% compared to net sales of $401.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Dorman claims the sales results reflect the addition of SuperATV, acquired in 2022, successful new product launches and price increases to offset inflationary costs.

Net sales growth excluding acquisitions was approximately 3.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit was $144.5 million in the first quarter, or 31.0% of net sales, compared to $133.2 million, or 33.2% of net sales, for the same quarter last year.

The decline in gross margin was primarily due to the sell-through of high-cost inventory purchased in 2022 that was impacted by inflationary costs, partially offset by the favorable impacts of pricing actions and the addition of SuperATV, which has a higher gross margin percentage than the company average, it said.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $126.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $86.5 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales was due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates on customer accounts receivable factoring programs and the addition of SuperATV. In addition, the company recorded two charges in the quarter related to a customer bankruptcy filing and the settlement of a commercial dispute.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.7 million ($0.18 per diluted share) compared to $35.2 million ($1.11 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $17.6 million ($0.56 per diluted share) compared to $40.7 million ($1.29 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

“As expected,” Olsen commented, “inventory played an important role in our results this quarter. Margins continued to be depressed as we sold through a large portion of our high-cost inventory over the last two quarters that was sourced during peak inflationary times. However, we believe the high-water mark is behind us as our inventory balance dropped substantially in the quarter.”

Olsen said that starting in the second quarter, Dorman expects to see lower cost inventory selling through, which will drive sequential margin expansion and solid free cash flow throughout the remainder of 2023. In addition, the company was able to reduce its debt in the quarter by $27 million.

2023 Guidance

Olsen said, “The positive trends we are seeing around inventory, coupled with favorable industry dynamics and new product execution that we expect to drive demand, give us the confidence to confirm our full-year guidance.”

Dorman expects net sales to be between $1.95 billion and $2.0 billion, a growth rate of 12.5% to 15.4% above 2022. The company says diluted earnings per share should land between $4.35 and $4.55 while adjusted diluted earnings per share will range from $5.15 to $5.35, an increase of 8.2% to 12.4% over 2022.

About Dorman Products

Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman (NASDAQ” DORM) is a global organization covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.