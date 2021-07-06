EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. | While summer months often summon thoughts of vacations, beaches, camping, baseball and more, the Admissions team at East Stroudsburg University announced it is gearing up for a 13-stop tour through to meet prospective students where they live.
The initiative, appropriately named "Apply in July," will be a series of in-person events throughout Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and New York that enable prospective students and their family members to meet members of ESU's staff, and students, in person and virtually, close to home, and apply for admission to ESU, officials say.
"We know how precious the summer can be for students and their families. It's generally a time for relaxation, but we also know that this can be prime time for high school graduates and rising seniors to visit colleges and universities," said Karen Lucas, ESU's vice president for enrollment management.
"Our 'Apply in July' initiative is intended to introduce ESU to interested students where they are. It allows us to answer important questions about applying, financial aid and housing without the travel time to campus when they might rather spend part of their day at the pool, socializing, or working to earn money," she continued. "While we hope high school graduates and seniors visit with us, we want to be inclusive of transfer students and non-traditional students looking for an outstanding academic experience."
According to Lucas, the "Apply in July" visits will occur weekly throughout the month, every Tuesday through Thursday. Locations for the 2021 initiative were selected based on historical data indicating where ESU students come from, officials say.
Admissions staff members and students will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. at each stop to greet prospective students and families.
Plans are also in place to have members of the ESU campus community - specifically individuals from financial aid, - available virtually to answer questions and help families navigate the complexity of the college admission process, officials noted.
"Apply in July" will conclude with an invitation to all students and families to visit ESU's campus on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take a tour and to participate in Instant Decision Day, an opportunity to meet with a college official and receive a same-day admission offer.