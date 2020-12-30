DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - "Oh what a beautiful morning," is a lyric written by Oscar Hammerstein at his Doylestown, Bucks County Highland Farm.
This past Christmas Eve it certainly was for Doylestown's Highland Farm. It was the home where legendary lyricist Oscar Hammerstein wrote Carousel, the Sound of Music, The King and I, and Oklahoma, among others.
The Oscar Hammerstein Theater and Education Center was awarded a $500,000 matching grant by the state.
"With that grant and the matching money, we will be able to advance the purchase time of buying this property and securing its legacy so it'll be open to the public for generations to come," said Board President Greg Roth.
Efforts to save the 5-acre property from development and turn it into a museum and theatre education center are worthy of its own drama-filled musical.
"When you look at this place what do you see?" I asked Oscar's grandson Will back in 2014 at the property.
"A national treasure," he said.
Will first led the preservation charge, before taking a step back from the project earlier this year.
It's been a struggle to climb this mountain, but one Roth says is a path people want to follow, as visitors come from all over the world to walk the grounds.
"The movie Field of Dreams says build it they will come. They are coming and we have to build it," he said while we walked around the farm.
The tide is turning.
Roth says the township recently gave final project approval and Mariel Hemingway, Earnest's granddaughter, and the great grandson of Charles Dickens, Gerald Charles, have both agreed to be board members.
Christine Cole has owned the property for the past 14 years.
"Oscar was very persistent and he persevered through a lot of difficult times," she said.
For Roth the recent drama only highlights the true legacy of Hammerstein's work.
"Shows that over 80 years ago dealt with acceptance and tolerance. Themes that are as important today as they were 80 years ago," he said.
The project could make its debut in 2023. They need to raise $2 million by the end of next year, and a total of $5 million for the total renovation. Roth said Butz Construction out of Allentown has come down to look at and advise with renovations.